Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) Shares Gap Up to $14.95

Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $15.70. Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 25,042 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.28 million and a PE ratio of -6.89.

About Plant Health Care plc (PHC.L) (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, potatoes, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

