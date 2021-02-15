Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Short Interest Down 31.8% in January

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the January 14th total of 540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLG traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.89. 120,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.27.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

