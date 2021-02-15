PlayGame (PXG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,135.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $85,020.40 and $6,135.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded up 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00070356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.91 or 0.01008232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054289 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.36 or 0.05231739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025011 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00037046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

