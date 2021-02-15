Playgroundz Price Hits $0.0697 on Top Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $2,300.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.00271944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00088218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.85 or 0.00462640 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00184923 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

