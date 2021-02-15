Playkey (PKT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $81,393.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Playkey has a total market cap of $292,440.53 and approximately $81,393.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00070436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.55 or 0.00995028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.82 or 0.05199130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018807 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00034522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.