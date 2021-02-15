Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of Plug Power worth $16,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after buying an additional 183,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,780,000 after buying an additional 1,295,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,384,000 after buying an additional 1,275,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,795,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,489,000 after buying an additional 226,273 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of -191.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $75.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

In other Plug Power news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

