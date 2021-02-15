Pluralsight, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:PS)

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pluralsight in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pluralsight’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

NASDAQ PS opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 24.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $139,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 256,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $901,344. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

