Pmeer (PMEER) Market Capitalization Tops $1.96 Million

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00269604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00081331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00087943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00091594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00467075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00184595 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

