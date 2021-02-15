POA Trading Up 67.9% This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. POA has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and $866,655.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA has traded up 67.9% against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,594,307 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
