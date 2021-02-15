Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 14th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Points International stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.01 million, a P/E ratio of -93.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Points International were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

