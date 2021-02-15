Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,440.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,440 ($31.88) and last traded at GBX 2,440 ($31.88), with a volume of 296301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,410 ($31.49).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,329.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

