Polis Hits Market Capitalization of $5.65 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. Polis has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $29,914.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Polis token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00022007 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

