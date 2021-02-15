Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.50 on Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $22,879.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polis has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One Polis token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00023077 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.