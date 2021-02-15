Polkadot Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $27.47 or 0.00057857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $24.96 billion and $5.46 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.00271296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00087267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.90 or 0.00437939 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00188238 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,561.33 or 0.83334179 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,044,178,943 coins and its circulating supply is 908,557,972 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

