Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP) PT Raised to GBX 610

Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.
LON PLP opened at GBX 564 ($7.37) on Monday. Polypipe Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 369.85 ($4.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 620 ($8.10). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 549.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 483.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
