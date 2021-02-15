Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP) PT Raised to GBX 610

Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

LON PLP opened at GBX 564 ($7.37) on Monday. Polypipe Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 369.85 ($4.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 620 ($8.10). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 549.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 483.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

About Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L)

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

