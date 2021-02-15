Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective from investment analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.33 ($76.86).

Porsche Automobil stock opened at €60.28 ($70.92) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.71. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 1 year high of €66.24 ($77.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.34 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

