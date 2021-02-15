PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0346 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $3,191.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,306.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.60 or 0.03676194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.30 or 0.00436651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $722.11 or 0.01464527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.79 or 0.00504582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.62 or 0.00459623 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00330278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002799 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,708,255 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

