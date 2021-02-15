PotCoin Trading Up 30.6% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. PotCoin has a market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $7,757.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,943.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,804.09 or 0.03762938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.43 or 0.00438906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $720.61 or 0.01503036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.37 or 0.00513868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.59 or 0.00464276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00032179 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.88 or 0.00331390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002883 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,704,748 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

