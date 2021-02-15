Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) Shares Gap Down to $2.88

Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.80. Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 2,759,049 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.48 million and a P/E ratio of -9.60.

In other news, insider Paul Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and exploits mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, platinum group metals, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

