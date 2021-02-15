PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

PPD stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.33. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 601.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 50.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,261,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PPD by 1,749.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,731 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PPD in the third quarter valued at $37,414,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPD by 95.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,919,000 after acquiring an additional 647,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

