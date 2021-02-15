PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Boosted by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. PPL accounts for 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

