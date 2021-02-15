PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,682 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PPL by 363.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth about $14,056,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,835,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 470,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPL by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after acquiring an additional 291,204 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

