Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) Short Interest Update

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the January 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRW opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13. Premier Power Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.50.
Premier Power Renewable Energy Company Profile
