Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) Short Interest Update

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPRW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the January 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRW opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13. Premier Power Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Get Premier Power Renewable Energy alerts:

Premier Power Renewable Energy Company Profile

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.