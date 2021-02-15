Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,659,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 891,400 shares during the quarter. Pretium Resources makes up 1.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 5.69% of Pretium Resources worth $122,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.87. 87,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

