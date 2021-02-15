PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 261.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of PriceSmart worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $101.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $753,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $371,610.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,534.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,076 shares of company stock valued at $11,739,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

