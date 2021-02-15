Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0606 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.13 million and $10,765.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,124,568 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

