Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Primerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

NYSE:PRI opened at $141.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.91. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $150.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

