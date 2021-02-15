Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.49 Million

Brokerages forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report sales of $490.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.08 million and the highest is $494.00 million. Primo Water posted sales of $600.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primo Water.

A number of analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

PRMW opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 262,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 59,357 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $869,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Primo Water by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 2,192,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 348,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

