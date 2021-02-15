Primoris Services (PRIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Several brokerages have commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

