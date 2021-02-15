Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $54.13 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

