Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

