PRIZM (PZM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.25 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRIZM has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $24.25 million and approximately $779,513.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001023 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.00317246 BTC.

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,540,938 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

