ProAssurance (PRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $34.18.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

PRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.