Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) Stock Price Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN)’s share price dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 73,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Aaron Davidson bought 39,585 shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,182.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$646,254.

About Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

