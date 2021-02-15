Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0161 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $24.26 million and $1.33 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 77.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00198919 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,729,775,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,082,694 tokens. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

