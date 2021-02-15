Project Pai Trading Up 76.5% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 76.5% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $27.19 million and $1.15 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00170781 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,729,886,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,193,645 tokens. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

