Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) & Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Critical Contrast

Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Proliance International alerts:

This table compares Proliance International and Gentherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gentherm $971.68 million 2.35 $37.51 million $2.34 29.82

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Proliance International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Proliance International and Gentherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A Gentherm 2 1 2 0 2.00

Gentherm has a consensus price target of $50.70, indicating a potential downside of 27.33%. Given Gentherm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gentherm is more favorable than Proliance International.

Risk and Volatility

Proliance International has a beta of 5.13, indicating that its share price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Gentherm shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Proliance International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Gentherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Proliance International and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proliance International N/A N/A N/A Gentherm 4.23% 12.10% 6.92%

Summary

Gentherm beats Proliance International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. This segment also provides battery thermal management system solutions, which consist battery cooling modules for 12V and 48V automotive batteries; and automotive electronic and software systems, consisting electronic control units for climate and comfort system solutions and proprietary electronic control units for memory seat modules, as well as specialized automotive cable systems. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Industrial segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Proliance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proliance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.