Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $68,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 32,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Prologis by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 348,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 280,736 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.67. The company had a trading volume of 46,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,300. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

