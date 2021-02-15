Prometeus (PROM) Trading 210.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $16.05 or 0.00033560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $98.23 million and $26.61 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 210.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

