ProPhotonix Limited (PPIX.L) (LON:PPIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.00

ProPhotonix Limited (PPIX.L) (LON:PPIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 371891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The company has a market cap of £7.00 million and a PE ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.55.

About ProPhotonix Limited (PPIX.L) (LON:PPIX)

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, LED's (light emitting diode systems) and Laser & Diodes.

