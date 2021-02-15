ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) Trading Down 0.7%

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.09 and last traded at $71.09. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $4,842,000.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

