ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 makes up about 5.3% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC owned about 0.50% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UWM. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 41.2% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,534,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UWM traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,321. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $122.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43.

