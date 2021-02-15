ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) Shares Up 0.5%

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.12 and last traded at $144.12. 44 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

