ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Trading 10.6% Higher

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) shares shot up 10.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. 1,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSFF)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

