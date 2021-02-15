Prosper Hits Market Cap of $18.56 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Prosper token can currently be purchased for $4.15 or 0.00008629 BTC on major exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $18.56 million and $8.98 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 56.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.27 or 0.00271094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00087546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00079598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00090546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.33 or 0.00404397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00185880 BTC.

Prosper Token Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Prosper Token Trading

