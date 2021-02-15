Proton (XPR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Proton token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $25.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.12 or 0.00978513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053820 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.75 or 0.05179782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00018297 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00036417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,145,207,867 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

