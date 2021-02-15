PS Business Parks (PSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $145.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $102.48 and a 1 year high of $171.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.