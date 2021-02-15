PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in January

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the January 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of PSPSF stock remained flat at $$129.50 on Monday. PSP Swiss Property has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $153.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.83.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

