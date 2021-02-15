Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,344 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.27. 88,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,448. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

