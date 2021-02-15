PUBLISH Trading 26.5% Lower Over Last Week (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 31% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $141,763.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00069305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.00973358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00053031 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.53 or 0.05239884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018645 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

PUBLISH Coin Profile

PUBLISH is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.